Peace Corps: Judge lambasts police, warns AGF
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday directed the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, to call the Nigeria Police to order by warning the security arm on the consequences of treating courts with levity. Kolawole’s reaction followed the failure of the police to appear in a case of enforcement of […]
Peace Corps: Judge lambasts police, warns AGF
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!