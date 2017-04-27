Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peace Corps: Judge lambasts police, warns AGF

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Peace Corps: Judge lambasts police, warns AGF

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday directed the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, to call the Nigeria Police to order by warning the security arm on the consequences of treating courts with levity. Kolawole’s reaction followed the failure of the police to appear in a case of enforcement of […]

Peace Corps: Judge lambasts police, warns AGF

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.