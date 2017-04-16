Peaceful Co-Existence Pivotal To National Development – Ambode

As Christians in the country join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, Lagos state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to collectively imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful co-existence, saying that it is only when such virtues exist that the nation can make meaningful progress.

Ambode, in his Easter message signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the country, adding that the season should serve as a reminder to all of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.

Noting that this season calls to mind the selflessness, love and tolerance which were the hallmark of Jesus Christ during His earthly life, Ambode said, “It is a season when we should pause and reflect on our individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining that foundation of love, peace and harmony in our society”.

“Therefore, we must see this period as a time that affords us to think about how we can each help to steer our nation back on the road to prosperity, by working in the spirit of togetherness.”

He said there was no better time for the country to unite together and eschew resentment along ethnic and religious lines, adding that no challenge is insurmountable where there is unity of purpose.

