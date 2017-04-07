Peak Milk introduces N40 sachet milk to cushion recession – Vanguard
Peak Milk introduces N40 sachet milk to cushion recession
Vanguard
Friesland Campina, the maker of Peak Milk, has introduced a new Peak Milk sachet into the market which sells for N40, as a way to cushion the effects of the current recession in the country. The company in a statement said that its customers deserve …
Enjoy Your Premium, Nutritious & Accessible Peak Milk – Now Available in N40 Peak Milk Pack
