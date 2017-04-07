Pages Navigation Menu

Peak Milk introduces N40 sachet milk to cushion recession

Peak Milk introduces N40 sachet milk to cushion recession
Vanguard
Friesland Campina, the maker of Peak Milk, has introduced a new Peak Milk sachet into the market which sells for N40, as a way to cushion the effects of the current recession in the country. The company in a statement said that its customers deserve …
Enjoy Your Premium, Nutritious & Accessible Peak Milk – Now Available in N40 Peak Milk Pack

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

