#PeoplesMarch: Gumede does U-turn on arresting protesters – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Durban – eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has retracted her alleged comments that Metro law enforcement agencies would be out to arrest those who march against President Jacob Zuma in Durban on Friday because that would be treason. This comes …
