Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash
PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialised rights protests and public unrest in the U.S. The ad, released late on Tuesday, shows the fashion celebrity and reality TV star in a photo shoot when she sees protesters marching. Removing…
The post Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG