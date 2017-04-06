Pages Navigation Menu

Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialised rights protests and public unrest in the U.S. The ad, released late on Tuesday, shows the fashion celebrity and reality TV star in a photo shoot when she sees protesters marching. Removing…

