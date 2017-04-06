Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash

PepsiCo pulled a commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, after the ad prompted outrage and ridicule from those who said it trivialised rights protests and public unrest in the U.S. The ad, released late on Tuesday, shows the fashion celebrity and reality TV star in a photo shoot when she sees protesters marching. Removing…

The post Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after social media backlash appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

