Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peregrino Brimah: Not so fast Emir Sanusi, Governor Yari has a point

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

by Peregrino Brimah In the news, Kano Emir Sanusi II denounced Zamfara governor’s submission of God’s wrath being behind an outbreak in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read » Peregrino Brimah: Not so fast Emir Sanusi, Governor Yari has a point on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.