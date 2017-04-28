Personal interest, killing APC –Lawmaker

From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Umar Hammanjoda, representing Jada/Mbolo Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly has said that the pursuit of personal interest by members of the All Progressives Congress was jeopardising the overall interest of the party.

The lawmaker made this known while reacting to the perceived infighting and divisive tendencies within the party as portrayed by actions of the APC- led senate in refusing to confirm Ibrahim Magu who was nominated by an APC president, as chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He noted that the actions of these members have cast a shadow on the party’s reputation as the ruling party with an active opposition within itself.

HammanJoda, singled out the actions of the senate leadership under the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as one laced with “personal interest,” a thing he said was inimical to the overall interest of the party in particular, and the country in general.

He further pointed out that “the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu ought to have been confirmed by the senate since he (Magu) was not going to assume the office to pursue a personal agenda.

“I’m not Ok with what is going on as a Lawmaker; they are supposed to confirm Magu. He has done well in that office, in his fight against corruption. I don’t want to say that Saraki, the Senate President is undermining President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The problem, however is that everyone within the party is now pursuing their individual interest. People now see themselves not as members of the APC, but as members of their respective political blocks be it CPC, New PDP, APGA or ACN.

“And the problem would continue to linger unless the Senate President decide to take conscientious efforts to unite the members of the party in the National Assembly and also woo other members,” he declared.

In response to the question of strength of the party now compared to when it was when it recorded a landslide victory in 2015, Hammanjoda said, “the party as opposition party was more focused.

“He however said it was instructive then that the party was vibrant since it was determined to take over power from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Now that the government is in our hands, the party ought to have more unity of purpose for everyone to see. But what is happening now, is that so many members of the party have allowed their personal interest to supersede the larger interest of the party. Unless we change this attitude, we may as well just be killing the party,” he said.

He however expressed optimism that the party still has the potential to be vibrant as it was during its formative stage.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

