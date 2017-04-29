Peter Kenneth appeals Sonko win, refuses to concede defeat – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Peter Kenneth appeals Sonko win, refuses to concede defeat
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth at Jubilee party headquarters, Pangani. /VICTOR IMBOTO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Peter Kenneth has appealed Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko's win for the Nairobi governor race, saying …
