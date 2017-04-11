PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries record N3.4bn surplus

By Michael Eboh

ABUJA— The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that the three refineries — Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Port Harcourt Refining Company and Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company — recorded an operating surplus of N3.36 billion in January 2017.

The NNPC, in its Monthly Financial and Operations Report released, yesterday, explained that the positive margin of the refineries was as a result of its adoption of a new business model for the refineries in line with its ongoing restructuring exercise.

According to the NNPC, the new refineries business model takes cognizance of the products worth and crude costs.

It stated that the combined value of output by the three refineries, at import parity price, for the month of January 2017 amounted to N99.13 billion, while the associated crude oil plus freight costs was N88.24 billion, giving a positive margin of N3.36 billion after considering an overhead of N7.52 billion.

According to the NNPC, while the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries recorded operating surpluses of N5.115 billion and N404 million respectively, Kaduna refinery impacted the margins negatively, with a deficit of N2.16 billion.

It said: “During the period under review, refineries capacity utilization peaked at about 37 per cent. The New Refineries Business Model transforms the refineries from being operated as a Tolling Plant to a Merchant Plant.

“Under a Merchant Plant business model, the refineries purchase the crude oil, thereby take ownership, process and sell the corresponding products on their own account. This is different from the previous Tolling Plant model where the refinery does not take title to the crude, but rather charges a tolling/processing fee to the owner of the crude which was PPMC on behalf of the Corporation.

“The New Refineries Business Model takes cognizance of the products worth and crude plus conversion costs to arrive at refineries operating surplus/deficit.”

To this end, the report stated that the NNPC financial performance improved slightly in January 2017, when compared to the performance in the previous month.

Specifically, the report noted that the NNPC recorded a trading deficit of N14.26Billion, representing a 16.19 per cent improvement compared to a deficit of N17.01Billion recorded in December 2016.

According to the report, this was in-spite of the NNPC’s challenging situations which limit its aspiration to profitability, while it added that the marginal decrease in the deficit is largely attributed to the improved Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, revenue and combined refineries efficiency as well as reduction in the upstream costs by over 32 per cent relative to last month.

Furthermore, the report disclosed that despite the Federal Government and NNPC’s continuous engagements with stakeholders in the Niger Delta, pipeline sabotage in the country increased from 18 downstream pipeline vandalized points in December 2016 to 60 in January 2017, representing a 233 per cent increase.

It also stated that in the downstream sector, in spite of liberalization of petroleum products and Government intervention to ease marketers access to foreign exchange, NNPC remained the major importer of petroleum products, especially PMS, in the period under review.

It said: “The reluctance of other marketers to import petroleum products may not be unconnected with the high Dollar/Naira exchange rate against what was used during price liberalization as well as the upward swing in quotes for the product in the open market which would have taken the per litre price of PMS beyond the N145 per litre threshold.”

