Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photographer beaten to death by Police officer in Ibadan

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 50-year old photographer was beaten to death by a police officer have at Challenge area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Southwest Nigeria. According to eye witness reports, he was reportedly tortured by some men of the Oyo State Special Anti-Robbery Squad at their Dugbe Headquarters. According to family sources, friends and neighbours, the man was …

The post Photographer beaten to death by Police officer in Ibadan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.