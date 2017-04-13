Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: BBOG members protest in Lagos

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group on Thursday embarked on a protest over the remaining schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram 3 years ago and are yet to be released. The protesters were seen marching on the streets of Lagos towards Governor Ambode’s office. It was gathered that police officers barricaded the roads, […]

