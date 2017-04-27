PHOTONEWS: Governor Wike, wife bargain with traders at local market
Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, was caught on Camera by our correspondent while patronizing market women at the Creek Road Market in the Town axis of Port Harcourt. The governor was in company of his wife, Justice Suzzete Eberechi Nyesom Wike.
PHOTONEWS: Governor Wike, wife bargain with traders at local market
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!