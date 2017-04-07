Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTONEWS: Unbelievable state of Delta primary school

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Below are unbelievable images of the deplorable state of Ezebue primary school in Oviorie community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State as captured by our Delta State Correspondent. See images below…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

PHOTONEWS: Unbelievable state of Delta primary school

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.