PHOTONEWS: Unbelievable state of Delta primary school

Below are unbelievable images of the deplorable state of Ezebue primary school in Oviorie community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State as captured by our Delta State Correspondent. See images below… Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

PHOTONEWS: Unbelievable state of Delta primary school

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

