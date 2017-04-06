Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Another Set of Nigerians Deported From Germany, Other European Countries

A set of about 50 Nigerians were reportedly deported back to the country from some European countries yesterday.

The countries were said to include Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary.

A report by Vanguard says the deportees appeared to be stranded, as they didn’t know what next to do as they arrived the murtala muhammed airport.

