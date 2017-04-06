Photos: Another Set of Nigerians Deported From Germany, Other European Countries

A set of about 50 Nigerians were reportedly deported back to the country from some European countries yesterday.

The countries were said to include Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary.

A report by Vanguard says the deportees appeared to be stranded, as they didn’t know what next to do as they arrived the murtala muhammed airport.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

