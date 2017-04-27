Photos: APC Governors NEC Meeting At the Presidential Villa on 26th April



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

Here are pictures from the All progressives congress governor’s meeting held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

