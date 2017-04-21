Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Apostle Johnson Suleman visits Force Headquarters

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The general Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries  Apostle Johnson Suleman  was  at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. We are yet to know the purpose of his visit 

Apostle Johnson Suleman with with DIG Joshak Habila, and CP Okoye Celestine at the Force Headquarters in Abuja
