Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Aramide Dazzles In New Promo Photos

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigerian female singer and songwriter,  Aramide Sarumoh also known as Aramide the Queen of Afro-Soul, has released promo photos of her self which shows different views to the guitar lady. The Killing Me singer, at the 2015 Headies, earned an award for the Best Vocal Performance (Female) for the song Iwo Nikan . She is a […]

