Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Tunde Sabiu Weds Fatima

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Photos: Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Tunde Sabiu Weds Fatima

Personal Assistant to the Nigerian president, Tunde Sabiu yesterday got married in Kaduna. The president’s special assistant got married to his woman, Fatima yesterday, April 29th 2017. The wedding had in attendance several dignitaries including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and others.…

The post Photos: Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Tunde Sabiu Weds Fatima appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.