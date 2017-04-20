Photos: Coco Finger thrills fans in Southern Sudan

By Stuart G-Khast

Singer Coco Finger over the Easter season was in Southern Sudan where he staged an electrifying performance. The singer had performances in Juba starting Good Friday to Easter Monday and did not disappoint.

Here are some photos from the show.

