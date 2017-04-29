Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Photos: Davido’s uncle and Sen. Adeleke’s younger brother pictured crying at brother’s grave

Dr. Ademola Adeleke, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke younger brother who is based in United States, visited his elder brothers grave in Ede, Osun State yesterday, where he wept bitterly and was consoled by relatives.

According to those present, it was really a sorrowful moment. More photos after the cut;


