Photos: Despite Loss, Wladimir Klitschko Breaks Record Against Anthony Joshua

The much anticipated fight between Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko came with a surprising test of wits, strength and endurance as both men battled it out into the 11th round of the game. However, the entertaining blow-for-blow game ended in favour of Anthony Johnson who knocked his 41-year-old opponent down in…

The post Photos: Despite Loss, Wladimir Klitschko Breaks Record Against Anthony Joshua appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

