Photos: Dino Melayes security car, caravan, wall riddled with bullets

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melayes escaped death by whiskers when gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state.

Here are photos of the security car, caravan, wall riddled with bullets.
