Photos: Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Visits Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi
Following the clash between the Yoruba and Hausa traders in Ile-Ife, the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his Palace. The two traditional rulers met to discuss peace arrangements between the Hausa and Yoruba community living in Ile Ife. The Emir of Kano further met with thousands…
