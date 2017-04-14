Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Kemisola Ologbonyo

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big brother Naija 2017 housemates all came together last night to celebrate with the 5 finalists: Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis at Rumours VI. See photos:

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos From Big Brother Naija Winners Party by Kemisola Ologbonyo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.