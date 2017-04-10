Photos From JJC SKillz’s Backyard 40th Birthday Party
Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele who made it big with her TV series, Jenifa’s Diary celebrated her husband in grand style as he clocked 40. Recall that the couple, Funke Akindele ad Director, JJC Skillz got married secretly in London last year after the actress divorced her first husband. JJC Skillz however threw a backyard party…
