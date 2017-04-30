Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from President Buhari’s P.A’s wedding

Yesterday, April 29th 2017, President Buhari’s personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, got married to the love of his life, Fatima in Kaduna.

Dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai were present at the wedding ceremony. Congrats to the couple.

Here are more photos from the wedding ceremony after the cut;

