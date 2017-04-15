Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from the accident scene en-route Benin, No survivors (Graphic)

It was a tragic sight to behold after a Big Joe bus was allegedly crushed by a trailer immediately after Okene, enroute to Abuja. It was alleged that all lives were lost.

According to Nnamani Malachy he penned

‘This accident occurred immediately after Okene..A Big Joe Bus and a trailer..It was the First Big Joe that loaded from Abuja to Benin…Please if your relative left Abuja this morning to Benin…Please call  to confirm His/Her whereabout…Non of the passengers survived the accident..May their souls rest in perfect peace (RIP)’

Photos from the fatal accident is after the cut. (GRAPHIC PHOTOS AHEAD)
PHOTO 1
PHOTO 2

