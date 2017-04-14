Photos from the accident that occurred on 3rd mainland bridge this afternoon

A bike rider and his passenger were left seriously injured after crashing into a parked bus, this afternoon, on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

According to the report, the bus driver said his bus was not firing well so he parked and brought out his spare tyre and engine cover as caution sign for in coming vehicles.

He checked his engine returned to start the bus and all he had was a heavy bang behind his bus.



The okada rider and his passenger hit the caution placed, flew with their bike to the open boot of the bus. They are both still alive but have lost too much blood.

An ambulance came about 20 minutes after the incident. More photos below…

