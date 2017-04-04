Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Gowon, Buhari meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Apr 4, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon on Tuesday was in Aso Rock to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back from his medical vacation in London .

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon in State House on 4th April 2017
