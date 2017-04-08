Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: HIV Positive Contestant Emerges Winner In 2017 Miss Congo UK Competition

An HIV positive lady has emerged as the crowned beauty queen in the 2017 Miss Congo UK beauty pageant. The 22-year-old beauty queen, Horcelie Sinda Wa Mbongo is a student in London studying Fine Arts. She reportedly discovered her HIV status at the age of 11 and plans to return to her home country, Congo,…

The post PHOTOS: HIV Positive Contestant Emerges Winner In 2017 Miss Congo UK Competition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

