Photos: Lagos police demonishes criminal hideouts in Ishawo, Ikorodu

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Lagos state police command on Wednesday, went to the most dangerous criminal hideouts in the state, demolishes it and arrested 13 suspect.  See photos

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni (2nd right), with Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Tunji Disu (right) with other Security operatives during the Police inspection of ongoing demolition of criminal hideouts in Ishawo, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni (2nd right), with Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Tunji Disu (right); Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna with other Security operatives during the Police inspection of ongoing demolition of criminal hideouts in Ishawo, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Security operatives of Lagos State Police Command demolishing criminal hideouts in Ishawo, Ikorodu, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
