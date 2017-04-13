Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Magu holds interactive session with EFCC staff

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday held an an interactive session with staff of the Commission to mark its 14th year anniversary.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos: Magu holds interactive session with EFCC staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.