Photos: Magu holds interactive session with EFCC staff
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday held an an interactive session with staff of the Commission to mark its 14th year anniversary.
The post Photos: Magu holds interactive session with EFCC staff appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG