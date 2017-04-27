Photos: Naming Ceremony Of The Uduehi’s Quintuplets in Abuja
Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu Uduehi and her husband Imudia Uduehi on the 12th of April, 2017 welcomed a set of quintuplets.
The christening ceremony was held at The National Hospital in Abuja. Photos from the event below;
