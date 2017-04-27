Photos: National Economic Council meeting holds
The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday with governors in attendance. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.
R-L; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, NSA Major General Babagana Monguno and minister of State, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed during the NEC Meeting at the Council Chambers Abuja. photo; sunday aghaeze.
From left: Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara; Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos; Simon Lalong of Pleatau; Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara; and Abubakar Bello of Niger, during the National Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja
From left: The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Gov. Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State; Gov. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara; and Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, during the National Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja
R-L; NSA Major General Babagana Monguno, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima
L-R; Governor of Zamfara State Alh Abdulaziz Yari and Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano
R-L; Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, Accountant General of the Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmed Idris , Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and DG Nigerian Governor Forum, Mr A.B Okauru, during the NEC Meeting at the Council Chamber Abuja.
R-L; Governor of Zamfara State Alh Abdulaziz Yari and Goveror of Plateau State Mr Simon Lalong, Lagos State governor Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed during the NEC Meeting at the Council Chamber ABUJA.
