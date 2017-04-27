Photos: National Economic Council meeting holds

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday with governors in attendance. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The post Photos: National Economic Council meeting holds appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

