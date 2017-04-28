Photos: Nnamdi Kanu released
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been released. His released was made possible after he fulfilled his bail conditions, newsmen report. Bellow are his released pictures:
The post Photos: Nnamdi Kanu released appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!