Photos: Nnamdi Kanu released

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been released. His released was made possible after he fulfilled his bail conditions, newsmen report. Bellow are his released pictures:

