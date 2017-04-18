Photos of Actor Prince Nwafor’s Wedding
Nollywood Actor, Prince Nwafor and his fiancée tied the knot on Monday. The actor had Osita Iheme AKA Pawpaw as his best man and teen actress Regina Daniels as his maid of honour. Pictures below
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG