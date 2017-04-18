Pages Navigation Menu

Photos of Actor Prince Nwafor’s Wedding

Posted on Apr 18, 2017

Nollywood Actor, Prince Nwafor and his fiancée tied the knot on Monday. The actor had Osita Iheme AKA Pawpaw as his best man and teen actress Regina Daniels as his maid of honour. Pictures below

