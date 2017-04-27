Pages Navigation Menu

Photos of Governor Wike and wife shopping from a local Port Harcourt market

Photos of Governor Wike and wife shopping from a local Port Harcourt market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  accompanied  by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike on Wednesday visited the Creek Road Market  in Port Harcourt where they made purchases amid cheers by traders and market women.

The Governor  and his wife arrived the market in a bus and walked through different parts of the market where they negotiated and paid for wares of interest.

More photos below….

