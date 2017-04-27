Photos of Governor Wike and wife shopping from a local Port Harcourt market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike on Wednesday visited the Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt where they made purchases amid cheers by traders and market women.

The Governor and his wife arrived the market in a bus and walked through different parts of the market where they negotiated and paid for wares of interest.

More photos below….



