Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison Today

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been freed from Kuje prison after meeting his bail conditions on Friday, April 28.
He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka.

