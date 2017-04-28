Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison Today
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been freed from Kuje prison after meeting his bail conditions on Friday, April 28.
He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka.
The post Photos Of Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison Today appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!