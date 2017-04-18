Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos of Rotimi Amaechi’s Lawsuit To Femi Fani Kayode and Fayose’s Aide, Lere Olayinka

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Here are Letters by counsel to the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to Femi Fani-Kayode and the special adviser to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The document citing character defamation, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the duo to retract their statements on social media pages and other publications including National dailies, or face

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.