Photos of Rotimi Amaechi’s Lawsuit To Femi Fani Kayode and Fayose’s Aide, Lere Olayinka

Here are Letters by counsel to the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to Femi Fani-Kayode and the special adviser to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka.

The document citing character defamation, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the duo to retract their statements on social media pages and other publications including National dailies, or face

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

