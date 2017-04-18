Photos of Rotimi Amaechi’s Lawsuit To Femi Fani Kayode and Fayose’s Aide, Lere Olayinka
Here are Letters by counsel to the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to Femi Fani-Kayode and the special adviser to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka.
The document citing character defamation, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the duo to retract their statements on social media pages and other publications including National dailies, or face
