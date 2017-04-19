Photos of the corper shot to death by suspected cultist outside his apartment in Delta

An NYSC corper serving in Imo state has been shot to death at Oghara in Delta State by a suspected cultist in front of his apartment.

The deceased identified as Mr Toriseju was said to have returned from Imo to his rented apartment in Oghara, where he has been staying as a student of Western Delta before going out to celebrate with friends when the unidentified gunman struck.

According to reports, the corper was outside that night, checking his phone when the gunman suddenly emerged and shot him thrice. He then took his mobile phone, removed the sim card and memory card before destroying the phone and disappearing into the night.



Toju’s body has been deposited in the morgue.

