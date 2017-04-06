Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Stranded deportees from Germany and other European countries

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians who traveled to various European countries for a living were reportedly deported. These deportees were said to be stranded, perhaps confused on what to do with their lives as they arrived NAHCO gate of Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja yesterday, newsmen report. They were said to have be deported from Germany, Luxemburg, Hungary and Some other European countries. Below are some picture display about the deportees:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

 

The post Photos: Stranded deportees from Germany and other European countries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.