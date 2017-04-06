Photos: Stranded deportees from Germany and other European countries

Nigerians who traveled to various European countries for a living were reportedly deported. These deportees were said to be stranded, perhaps confused on what to do with their lives as they arrived NAHCO gate of Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja yesterday, newsmen report. They were said to have be deported from Germany, Luxemburg, Hungary and Some other European countries. Below are some picture display about the deportees:

The post Photos: Stranded deportees from Germany and other European countries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

