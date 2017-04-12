PHOTOS: Woman Builds ‘Anger Room’ Where clients pay Up to $500 to Express Anger At Trump

Donna, 31, is the owner of the Anger Room, where America’s despair, pent-up emotion, exasperation and rage towards Trump are all being tackled with the help of a baseball bat. Ever since Trump was elected President in November, the former restaurant marketing manager has seen a “huge” surge in her business. She charges $25…

The post PHOTOS: Woman Builds ‘Anger Room’ Where clients pay Up to $500 to Express Anger At Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

