Photos/video of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu leaving Kuje Prison

Following the bail granted him on health ground, and subsequently meeting the requirements for the bail, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been pictured leaving Kuje Prison where he has been locked up since 2015.

The bail condition was met by; South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu. The Jewish Rabbi was flown in from Port Harcourt.



He was pictured leaving the prison in a traditional attire that had Biafran design on it. He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka. Here are photos;







