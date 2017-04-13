Phyno Signs Endorsement Deal With Glo, Becomes Official Ambassador
King of Igbo rap, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known by his stage name Phyno has joined the list of ambassadors for one of Nigeria’s telecommunications company, Globacom (Glo).
He joins Olamide, Timaya, Omawumi and other A-list celebrities who represent the telecoms company.
Announcing the development on Instagram, Phyno said “BIG Thanks to my fans and supporters as I pray we all Glo
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG