Phyno Signs Endorsement Deal With Glo, Becomes Official Ambassador

King of Igbo rap, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known by his stage name Phyno has joined the list of ambassadors for one of Nigeria’s telecommunications company, Globacom (Glo).

He joins Olamide, Timaya, Omawumi and other A-list celebrities who represent the telecoms company.

Announcing the development on Instagram, Phyno said “BIG Thanks to my fans and supporters as I pray we all Glo

