Pidgin English Is For The Low Class, Reason I Don’t Know How To Speak It – Tboss Brags (Video)

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate Tboss recently revealed in an interview during her tours that she can’t speak pidgin English. In what we see as rudeness to Efe’s personality because he is the one who speaks pidgin. Or is she pained for not winning and thereby throwing shades to the winner? Watch video

