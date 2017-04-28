Pillars Appoint Former Star, Yaro Yaro, Acting Coach

Former Nigeria international Ahmed Garba ‘Yaro Yaro’ has been appointed as acting Chief Coach of Kano Pillars, the club announced yesterday, LEADERSHIP Sport understands.

Yaro Yaro’s appointment is as a result of a recent shake-up in the coaching crew of Kano Pillars following the sacking of Kadiri Ikhana.

On Thursday , the club appointed Ibrahim Musa as the new acting head coach, pending the arrival of a new technical adviser.

“Ahmed Garba ‘Yaro Yaro’ has been elevated to the senior team of Kano Pillars as the Acting Chief Coach,” the clubsaid, via its Twitter handle.

Pillars have not had the best of seasons, as they are currently 13th on the Nigeria Professional Football League log, 11 points adrift of leaders Plateau United.

‘Yaro Yaro’ was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1998 Carlsberg Cup four-nation tournament in Hong Kong, led by Serbian Bora Milutinovic, as he scored the only in a 1-0 win over Iran in the Eagles’ first game. The Eagles beat Hong Kong 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

Also he helped Enyimba become Nigeria’s first club to win the CAF Champions League in 2003 when they beat Ismaili of Egypt 2-1 on aggregate in the final.

He was a coach in Kano Pillars’ youth set-up before his elevation.

