Pillars name Yaro Yaro acting Coach

Former Nigeria international Ahmed Garba ‘Yaro Yaro’ has been appointed as acting Chief Coach of Kano Pillars, the club announced on Friday.

Yaro Yaro’s appointment is as a result of a recent shake-up in the coaching crew of Kano Pillars following the exit of Kadiri Ikhana. On Thursday, the club appointed Ibrahim Musa as the new acting Head Coach pending the arrival of a new Technical Adviser.

“Ahmed Garba (Yaro Yaro) has been elevated to the Senior Team of Kano Pillars as the Acting Chief Coach,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Pillars have not had the best of seasons as they are currently 13th in the Nigeria Professional Football League table, 11 adrift of leaders Plateau United.

