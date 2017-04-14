Pirates kill 2 soldiers, injure 3 in Rivers

as robbers ambush NSCDC, kill one

By Samuel Oyadongha

PORT HARCOURT— TWO operatives of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, codenamed Operation Delta Safe, were killed, Wednesday evening, in the creek of Rivers State, following a shootout with heavily-armed pirates.

Three other soldiers reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the deadly clash.

It was gathered that the soldiers were part of a team dispatched in response to a distress call over an attack by pirates around Ijaw-Kiri area in Rivers State, close to Bayelsa State.

This is just as an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, attached to Bayelsa Command, and a suspected robber, died in a gun battle along Kolo Creek Road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr. Desmond Agu, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said that robbers laid ambush for a patrol van of the Corps, killing one of the operatives.

The Coordinator, Media Campaign Centre, Operation Delta Safe, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the Rivers incident in a statement in Yenagoa.

He said: ”Sadly, our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel, while responding to a distress call around Ijaw-Kiri general area, engaged heavily armed pirates.

“Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited the highest point of patriotism by paying the supreme price, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Effort is ongoing by the JTF to track and apprehend the criminals.”

He also said that troops of Joint Operation DELTA SAFE on patrol around Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers, Wednesday, destro-yed 13 illegal refineries.

He said that no arrest was made as the operators fled before the troops got to the site.

NSCDC ambush

On the NSCDC incident, the state Commandant, Mr. Agu, however, praised his men for fighting back and overpowering the robbers with their superior gunfire, resulting in the killing of one of the hoodlums and recovery of a rifle from the dead robbery suspect.

Agu said the Command had handed over the rifle and the robber’s body to the state Police Command.

The robbers, according to an eyewitness, laid ambush for the NSCDC operatives after allegedly attacking a security checkpoint along the road earlier.

The eyewitness said: “When they escaped from the scene, they sighted a patrol van manned by operatives of the NSCDC and hid in the bush.

“When the van approached, they opened fire on it, killing one of the operatives. But the operatives fired back, killing one of at them.”

