PLAN calls for joint efforts to end malnutrition and farm wastages

Driven by vision of a world without malnutrition, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition through Postharvest Loss Alliance for Nutrition (PLAN) has concluded a one day cold chain diagnostic workshop tagged: “The Problem: Global Loss and Waste of Nutritious Foods’ recently in Lagos.

According to the organisers, “the essence of the workshop is to identify and proffer solutions to malnutrition. It was gathered that two billion people worldwide do not consume enough of the micronutrients critical for proper growth and development. Women and children in South-East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa are the most vulnerable with over 40% of women suffering from anaemia and 84% of children Vitamin A deficient.

Speaking at the event, Senior Project Manager, Agriculture and Nutrition, GAIN, Dr. Augustine Okoruwa said that PLAN as a project identifies three key areas of intervention in the agricultural value chain for fresh foods and vegetables that if properly handled, would reduce the high loss of cabbages. We also identified that transportation of farm produce to the market place, warehousing are key areas that must be addressed along side packaging and food processing.

Okoruwa said, “we are looking at how best cold chain operations can be implemented by businesses as a means of prolonging the shelve lives of produce and thereby reducing post harvest losses and at same time run the business at a profit”.

“So we gathered several companies and organization together today to look at the challenges and then what potentials do we see in some businesses that needs to be assisted to develop their coaching businesses into a proper operation”.

