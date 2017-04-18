Plane lands in Abuja airport for the first time in six weeks

A plane has landed in the rehabilitated Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, for the first time in six weeks.

According to Channels Television, it was a test flight from Kaduna international airport.

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, was said to be on board the aircraft.

The airport was closed on March 8 to enable the federal government carry out repairs on the runway.

Closure of the airport had sparked criticisms but government stood its ground, saying rehabilitation of the facility was long overdue.

A brand new Airbus A350-900 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines is expected to touch down at the Abuja airport any moment from now.

Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Ethiopian Airlines’ traffic and sales manager, told NAN that the decision to fly the new aircraft to Abuja is because of the belief in the Nigerian market.

Ethiopian Airlines was the only foreign airline that made use of the Kaduna airport during the period that flights were diverted from Abuja.

However, Nigerian airlines have released schedules of Abuja flights, starting from Wednesday.

Channels/TheCable

